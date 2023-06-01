The Standard
Warrnambool couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated June 2 2023 - 6:04pm, first published June 1 2023 - 3:49pm
Keith and Geraldine Williams celebrated 60 years of marriage on Thursday.
It's not unusual to find Keith and Geraldine Williams just sitting together and holding hands at Mercy Place in Warrnambool.

