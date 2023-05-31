The Standard
Portland man, 44, pleads guilty to five drug driving charges

By Andrew Thomson
May 31 2023
Five-time drug driver ordered to do community work
A Portland man with drug and gambling issues has been ordered to do 60 hours of community work.

