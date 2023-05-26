Car crashes into Portland's Royal Hotel, striking pedestrian

Updated, 6pm Friday:
A car has lost control in central Portland on Friday afternoon, crashing into the Royal Hotel and hitting a pedestrian.
The pub's owner Michael Pickles said the pub was full of patrons at the time but nobody inside had been hurt.
"Basically there was an elderly woman driving down the street. I'm not sure whether it was mechanical or a medical incident, but she lost control and drove into our beer garden," Mr Pickles said.
Mr Pickles said the car hit a pedestrian who was walking past the pub at the time, before crashing through the glass fence of the beer garden.
He said the driver appeared to have minimal injuries and had been taken to hospital, but the pedestrian seemed to have been more seriously injured.
Amblulance Victoria confirmed paramedics were called to the incident at around 4.45pm.
"A man believed to be in his 60's with upper body injuries was taken to Portland Hospital in a stable condition," a spokesperson said.
"A woman with upper body injuries has been taken to Portland Hospital in a stable condition."
Portland Police were on the scene and have been contacted for comment.
SES media said the Portland unit was sent to the incident, and Fire Rescue Victoria said the Portland fire brigade also attended.
