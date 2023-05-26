The Standard
Hampden league player arrested after being mauled by police dog

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 26 2023 - 11:04am, first published 10:17am
Police dog mauls Hampden player during arrest
A Hampden league footballer has had surgery and is recovering after he was bitten by a police dog during his arrest in Darwin.

