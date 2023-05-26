Police dog mauls Hampden player during arrest

A Hampden league footballer has had surgery and is recovering after he was bitten by a police dog during his arrest in Darwin.
The man, who cannot be named because he has not yet been before a Northern Territory court, was arrested last weekend.
A spokesperson for the Hampden league club involved said the player had surgery after being mauled and suffering leg injuries during the incident.
"He's OK. He's recovering, but he did have to have surgery," the spokesperson said.
Northern Territory police released a description of the incident on their social media Facebook page.
A spokesman said Northern Territory Police were calling for witnesses after a vehicle was taken in Darwin shorty after a music festival at the weekend.
"Around 12.35am, a 23-year-old man allegedly stole a white Toyota Hilux and began driving along Maria Livers Avenue, Mindil Beach," he said.
"The vehicle came to a stop after colliding with cement curbing.
"The alleged offender fled the scene and was arrested a short time later by the police dog operations unit.
"He was issued with a notice to appear (in court) for multiple driving offences."
The charges include driving a vehicle in a manner dangerous, failing to report an accident, failing to stop after an accident, resisting police and unlawfully using a motor vehicle.
The spokesman said the man was expected to appear before Darwin Local Court on July 3.
"Detectives from Strike Force Trident are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly if you have mobile footage, to make contact on 131 444," he said.
There is no listing of the case in the Darwin court as yet.
