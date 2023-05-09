Warrnambool boxer Brian Agina says his victory in the Victorian bantamweight title fight is "a good start" in his quest to become a world champion.
Agina, in just his second pro bout, scored a unanimous decision win against TL Mach at Thomastown to clinch the belt. The 23-year-old was pleased with the result, saying he had "no complaints" and ultimately wanted to "be a world champ".
Agina's trainer Ricky Leonard was ringside for the triumph and was impressed with what he saw from the Kenyan native.
"He ended up (winning on) unanimous points, rocked him a couple of times and split his eye. It was a pretty awesome result," he said.
Leonard said Agina had to jump a weight division (super bantamweight) for the fight.
He said Agina's team always had faith in the fighter despite him entering the bout as the underdog.
"You could bet and stuff online and he was a pretty big underdog to beat the other guy," he said.
"He was the number one ranked guy in the state and we had to go up a weight division to his weight as well... We were pretty confident but nobody else was I don't think."
According to Leonard, about 40-50 spectators from Warrnambool made the journey to watch the fight with Agina "blown away" with the support.
"He's probably always dreaming of his Rocky moment, getting the belt around your waist and you have 800 people in the crowd all cheering for you. He sort of got to live out his dream I guess."
Leonard said promoters had already been in contact to organise further bouts for Agina.
"We've already had two or three promoters ring in the 48 hours after that, trying to get him on other shows now which is exactly what we wanted to try and do," he said.
"We'll probably go back to the weight division he's meant to fight at. If and when we have to defend it we'll go back up. I want him to go back down to his natural weight. It's just hard getting fighters. They don't make many Aussies at 52kg."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
