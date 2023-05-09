Leading electric car company Tesla has shelved its plan to bring six charging stations to a quiet town on the Great Ocean Road.
Corangamite Shire Council manager of environment and emergency Lyall Bond said logistical issues had prompted the industry giant to pull out of its Princetown proposal.
"During the consultation phase of the site investigation, it was identified that the loss of car parks for general parking was a concern for residents," he said.
"Therefore an alternative location has been identified by Tesla in Port Campbell and work is underway to start planning this process."
Tesla had been considering a number of sites across the shire, including in the south where users were within travelling distance of key tourist attractions.
It comes after the council participated in the Charging the Regions Program which identified areas that required charging infrastructure to improve connectivity for EV users.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council.
