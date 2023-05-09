The Standard
Princetown residents' concerns about parking prompts Tesla to find new spot for EV chargers

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:30pm
Tesla is no longer planning to install electric vehicle charging stations in Princetown due to community concern about car parking spaces.
Leading electric car company Tesla has shelved its plan to bring six charging stations to a quiet town on the Great Ocean Road.

