The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Applications open for pilot program AgFuture which aims to fast-track youths into agricultural careers

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 10 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Youth and employer engagement officer Oksana Yakushchenko and service development lead Lauren Westhorpe. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Youth and employer engagement officer Oksana Yakushchenko and service development lead Lauren Westhorpe. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

A million-dollar solution to solving a dairy industry "in crisis" is gaining momentum with a number of youths and industry employers signing up to a pilot career program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.