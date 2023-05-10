A million-dollar solution to solving a dairy industry "in crisis" is gaining momentum with a number of youths and industry employers signing up to a pilot career program.
Fifty south-west applicants aged 17-25 are being given the opportunity for on-farm training as part of the AgFutures Initiative, driven by the Brotherhood of St Laurence.
The free program would see them trained at South West TAFE's Glenormiston campus before being fast-tracked onto farms for six months' paid work experience.
Service development lead Lauren Westhorpe said the initiative was the product of 18 months of research, with a south-west youth reference group and employers informing the latest effort to alleviate growing labour shortages in the industry.
"It all started 18 months ago with local organisations saying the agricultural industry is in crisis," she said.
"It's come from the need to fill the gaps we're going to see in the future. The average employee in the south-west is 51-years-old.
"So this is a foundational training initiative that allows a young person to explore the agricultural industry with a pre-employment program, accredited training and six months' paid training on-farm."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Westhorpe said the program was unique in that it was tailor-made.
"It's about understanding how our new generation of workers are working," she said.
"We're looking at options of part-time, casual and job share.
"Some of the challenges the young people have mentioned include being new into the industry and how they work, bridging the gap between generations to let them really understand each other.
"The idea is to build a collaborative group and to build a foundation for the brotherhood to eventually step away and allow it to continue."
That group is growing with Tyrendarra dairy farmer Bruce Knowles and a number of Aurora Dairies signing up. Applications for both students and employers are open until June, with mentoring and employment to begin in July.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.