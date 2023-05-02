A Koroit game developer has released a sprintcar racing game featuring drivers, sponsors and commentary from the Premier Speedway community.
SCREAM - Sprint Car Racing Evolved Action on Mud is a free, open-source video game for fans of the open-wheel format.
Developer Mahda Christopher Greene-Moon has been going to the speedway for about30 years and first had the idea for the game when he was 14.
"Speedway has a great family atmosphere and I just love what it's trying to promote," he told The Standard.
The game includes a number of real-world businesses and drivers, such as Junior Formula 500 driver Koby O'Shannassy.
"I got in touch with the team and they were so keen to have his sprintcar in the game," Mr Greene-Moon said.
The cars of Tim Van Ginneken, David Donegan and Johnny Vogels are also included in the game's lineup.
SCREAM features commentary from Premier Speedway track announcer Gavin White, recorded live with his blessing.
"I've only got a little bit of commentary in at the moment but the next update should have a lot more."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Greene-Moon said he was blown away with the positive feedback the game had received.
"I'm stoked with where it's at, but this is just the beginning for development," he said.
"There's still quite a few bugs with the AI but that's the fun part of working on this, to see how good it can get."
The game's extensive roadmap details plans for a time trial mode, track wear, online multiplayer and a dynamic weather system in future updates.
Mr Greene-Moon said he'd also like to include the tracks at Laang, Darlington, Simpson, Portland, Redline and Horsham.
"I'm keen to add any other tracks or clubs that want to get on board, especially the smaller ones that don't get as much focus," he said.
"The community spirit at speedway starts from these grassroot tracks, so I'll do anything to support them."
Mr Greene-Moon said he'd been working on SCREAM in his free time for the past few years, experimenting with different game engines.
Ultimately, he decided to release the game's code publicly to "cut through the commercialism of the industry".
"Hopefully some people can learn from it and build some awesome stuff as well," he said.
"I'll continue to work on and update the game as often as I can."
SCREAM can be played online at mahda.itch.io/scream.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.