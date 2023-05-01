The Standard
Warrnambool man faces court charged over burglaries in Camperdown, Terang

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 1 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 3:15pm
Accused burglar flees scene of crime on V/Line train
A Camperdown man in his 40s is accused of breaking into a decommissioned football club, defecating inside and then fleeing the scene on a V/Line train.

Andrew Thomson

