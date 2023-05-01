Accused burglar flees scene of crime on V/Line train

A Camperdown man in his 40s is accused of breaking into a decommissioned football club, defecating inside and then fleeing the scene on a V/Line train.
Bradley Bongart was arrested on Friday and charged with 14 offences, including burglaries, thefts and breaching his bail conditions.
He appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday where he made a successful bail application.
Police allege Mr Bongart forced his way through the fly wire screen of a residential property in Camperdown on April 18 while the complainant was asleep inside.
He allegedly stole personal items and then left on foot.
The court heard the complainant later saw Mr Bongart walking around with their possessions and the alleged burglary was reported.
The man is also charged over an alleged burglary at a Terang community centre, where items worth $1000 were stolen, and breaking into the decommissioned football club rooms at Warrnambool's Deakin University.
Police allege he unsuccessfully tried to steal a cash register, which he damaged in the process, from the club rooms last month.
He defecated inside and then fled the scene on a V/Line train to Camperdown.
Police also allege Mr Bongart was caught attempting to break into the manger's residence at Camperdown's Cascade Motel.
He was arrested at the weekend after allegedly stealing a bottle of whiskey from an IGA supermarket.
Emma Tinney from Victoria Legal Aid said the alleged offending was at the lower end of the scale and Mr Bongart may not be jailed if he pleaded guilty to the charges.
Magistrate Peter Mellas agreed and granted bail, citing the man's limited recent criminal history, stable address and strong support in the community.
Mr Bongart was released on bail with strict conditions, including he reside with his parents in Camperdown, comply with the Court Integrated Services Program and obey an overnight curfew.
He'll appear in the same court at a later date.
Meanwhile, a Hamilton woman will also appear in court after being arrested on Sunday and remanded in custody overnight.
She has been charged with making threats to kill in relation to an incident on April 17 involving children.
It's understood she did not know the children and a police spokesman described the random incident as "frightening".
