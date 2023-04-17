Geoff Soma is stepping down from his role as chief executive officer at the Western Region Alcohol and Drug Centre after 23 years at the helm.
He will finish up at WRAD Health, a community-based alcohol and drug centre and health service, on June 30, before taking leave until August.
The organisation's operations manager, Mark Powell, will step in as acting CEO from July 1.
Mr Soma said this meant he would no longer be directly involved in The Lookout - a proposed residential rehabilitation facility to be built in Warrnambool - which he and others campaigned for over the past seven years.
"We've done a lot of work in lobbying the Department of Health, and of various politicians," he said.
"We've had overwhelming community support and we're still currently in dialogue with the 'powers to be' and we're hoping that it's going to be funded in the short-term."
He said while it was disappointing he wouldn't be part of WRAD when the facility went ahead, he understood 'these things take time'.
Mr Soma said there were many other achievements throughout his career with the organisation.
"WRAD's profile in the community is quite positive because we've been able to educate the community around some of the complex substance issues and championing the needs of clients and families who experience issues around substance misuse and mental health," he said.
Mr Soma said other highlights included the expansion of WRAD to encompass health services, hosting a short story competition for people recovering from substance abuse and their carers, having murals painted on the outer wall of the Merri Street service and a collectors fair called Collectabool.
"They were all designed to promote WRAD as a community organisation, rather than just a health service," he said. Mr Soma said it was special to have helped so many people in the community over the past 23 years.
"I think I've been really lucky because there's been some amazing people I've worked with along the way," he said.
"I've seen some clients make incredible progress and be reunited with their families, become employed again, find housing and find some happiness.
"I think it's been magical in that we've created some hope in recovery and I feel like I've been part of the journey."
Mr Soma said he hoped to spend his retirement with his grandchildren, gardening, walking the dog, playing petanque and listening to music.
