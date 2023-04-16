To be able to be there to celebrate the original unveiling was very meaningful.- Pamela Bell
Descendants of two of the region's pioneering families who gifted Terang's war memorial in 1923 have attended the unveiling of a centenary plaque at the town's centrepiece.
Terang RSL Sub-Branch president Terry Fidge said the 20-metre grey granite obelisk was built and paid for by the MacKinnons from Boorcan and the Blacks from Glenormiston.
He said members of both families served in World War I.
The descendants unveiled a plaque at the memorial on Saturday to mark the occasion.
Corangamite mayor Ruth Gstrein was the guest speaker on the day.
Members of the Terang RSL, Black and MacKinnon families, Terang and District Historical Society and the wider community laid wreaths at the site.
"On April 15, 1923 at 2pm, Lieutenant General Sir Harry Chauvel completed the official unveiling of this mighty obelisk in the presence of a large local crowd," Mr Fidge said in his speech on Saturday.
"For the past 100 years this magnificent memorial has been the centrepiece for Terang's annual Anzac Day commemoration services and will continue to do so in the future.
"It is a very fitting memorial to honour our district's descendants who have served Australia in times of war and in peacekeeping service."
One of the people who attended the ceremony was the RSL's treasurer and secretary Pamela Bell.
"It was wonderful because the RSL has been a part of my life because of my parents involvement in it - my father, John 'Jack' Bell was an ex-navy servicemen," Ms Bell said.
"I've lost count of how many Anzac days I've been to (there) and this war memorial has been the centre of it."
Ms Bell said they were brought up to learn the history of the memorial and what it represented.
"My grandfather's name, Charles Paton, is on it, as are so many other people - relatives names appear on the war memorial," she said.
"To be able to be there to celebrate the original unveiling was very meaningful.
"The greater community of Terang would be able to identify with so many of the names that appear on that memorial.
"It's been part and parcel of the Terang RSL's Anzac Day memorial services for as long as I can remember."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
