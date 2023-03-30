'Sad ending': Man found dead following house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Terang.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the body of the 67-year-old man was located inside a unit in Hampden Street on Wednesday night.
Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire at the property about 7.30pm.
The fire was extinguished upon arrival.
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said it was understood the fire suffocated and self-extinguished.
"The fire has burned to a degree and there was a lot of smoke on arrival," he said.
He said fire investigators attended the scene on Thursday.
"Preliminary investigations show the cause of the fire may have been from an electrical fault but the exact cause and death is yet to be determined," the detective said.
"The fire has been deemed not suspicious by investigators."
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said his thoughts were with the family and friends of the occupant.
"He was a well-liked man who kept to himself. It is a sad ending," he said.
The detective said a report would be prepared for the coroner.
Six CFA units responded to reports of the fire shortly before 8pm.
A CFA spokesperson said crews arrived and assisted Ambulance Victoria as the fire was already out.
"Victoria police were called to the scene. The incident was deemed under control at 8.23pm.
"The incident was deemed safe at 8.49pm."
The spokesperson said the incident was handed over to the fire investigation unit and Victoria Police.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
