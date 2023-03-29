Port Fairy business Bamstone has won a top prize at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show.
The BAM Stone Garden was judged as a 'gold medal garden'. Bamstone CEO Michael Steel said it was a positive result for the company.
"By building a gold medal garden you've built to your brief and you've been judged to be world class in your exhibit," he said.
"The ultimate aim is to build a gold medal garden and then see where you can go from there."
IN OTHER NEWS
This year Bamstone teamed up with Irish landscape architect Peter Donegan.
"We were contacted by Semkin Landscapes looking for a sponsor to get involved," Mr Steel said.
"We knew about Peter already, so naturally we accepted straight away."
The garden was constructed over several weeks, with much of the materials coming from Bamstone.
"It's got our stones and rocks in a water feature which has 45,000 litres of water," Mr Steel said.
"We've got to coordinate getting trucks into the gardens with all of the materials on the right day so it all goes together well."
Mr Steel said building in Carlton Gardens always provided an exciting experience.
"It's very unique to be able to build something of that size and structure on a world heritage listed site," he said.
Up-and-coming Warrnambool landscape designer Riley Cooper also saw success in the 5 x 5 garden category, coming away with a second place finish.
"It's a small boutique garden but it's where the designers take that next step," Mr Steel said.
"I hope in the future Riley is going to build a major show garden but he's certainly well on the way and he's got the recognition of a second place today which is fantastic."
Mr Steel said the festival had a strong turnout.
"We've had great weather this year, I think it's going to be a very successful show," he said.
"It's a big weekend in Melbourne with the Grand Prix, so it'll catch some of the crowds from there as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.