The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dixie woman sentenced in Warrnambool County Court over fatal crash

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Utterly tragic': Drink-driver who killed friend in fiery crash learns fate
'Utterly tragic': Drink-driver who killed friend in fiery crash learns fate

A Dixie woman who killed her friend and seriously injured another in a horror crash last year should never have been behind the wheel of a car, a judge says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.