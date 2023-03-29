For the junior development, we have a full program written up, so that will be more of the leadership skills, the hands-on truck familiarisation - anything we can do in the station.- Simone Kinross
Warrnambool fire brigade is on the lookout for more juniors to join its development programs after recruitment numbers dropped over the past decade.
The Country Fire Authority runs the Junior Volunteer Development Program (JVDP) for children aged 11 to 15.
It aims to build on their self-esteem and self-confidence, teach youth how to work in a group, develop new skills and build their capacity to consider risk, make reasoned decisions and take control.
The program also gives them the opportunity to take part in competitions.
JVDP's Simone Kinross said the number of junior members participating had come in waves over the past five to 10 years.
"One year we'll have like 10 to 15 kids and then we'll go down again," she said.
Ms Kinross said the 90-minute sessions would run once a month from winter, increasing to about two-to-three times a month later in the year.
"Give or take what they (the participants) want to do," she said.
"For the junior development, we have a full program written up, so that will be more of the leadership skills, the hands-on truck familiarisation - anything we can do in the station.
"Then over summer we normally go up to the Friendly Societies' Park where we have a competition track."
Training for competitions is expected to begin after the September school holidays.
IN OTHER NEWS
She said everything required to take part was provided so there was little to no cost to families.
Ms Kinross said the program would require four participants to go ahead in Warrnambool.
She said many of the station's senior officers and career firefighters had come through the junior program.
Ms Kinross said the most recent Warrnambool program only had one participant - 15-year-old Myles Nutting.
In the previous three years, Myles participated in Warrnambool but this year was transferred to the Hamilton station so he didn't miss out.
Myles, who has wanted to pursue a career as a firefighter since he was nine, said he had learnt a lot since he joined the program in 2019.
"My favourite part is the training, and just enjoying time making new friends and learning off other people," he said.
The CFA is hosting an information session about the program in May.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.