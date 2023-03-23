North Warrnambool Eagles have bolstered their defensive stocks just in time for the upcoming Hampden League season.
Teenage talent Matilda Sewell has joined the club from Koroit and will help cover the losses of experienced Eagles defenders Jordyn Murphy and Rachael Batten who both retired in the off-season.
Eagles playing-coach Maddison Vardy was delighted to have Sewell, also a rising basketballer with the Warrnambool Mermaids' Big V outfit, at the club.
"That's huge for us," Vardy said of the signing.
"She's a young basketballer and netballer and she's just really tall and strong and she'll come into that defensive line-up for us."
The Eagles also acquired Maisie Barlow, who will also slot in to the side's defence, late last year.
Barlow, whose partner Nick Rodda is a key recruit for the Eagles' football side, brings with her Victorian Netball League experience.
"Losing Rachael and Jordyn was obviously a massive blow but getting Maisie and Matilda to come into that defensive end, that's going to be huge for us," Vardy said.
Sewell was one of the breakout players in the Mermaids' Big V division one championship last year and is expected to play a major role for Lee Primmer's side this season.
She featured in the side's round-one loss to the Bellarine Storm on Saturday, scoring 12 points.
Vardy said she wasn't sure what Sewell's availability for the Eagles would be like with regards to her basketball commitments.
"We haven't really had many basketballers at North, so I don't really know the ins and the outs of the Mermaids' season yet," she said.
"I haven't really had that sit down with Matilda regarding basketball. We're totally happy to accommodate her basketball because I know that's really important to her. "
The Eagles' mentor listed youngsters Emily Saffin, Nakiah Thomas and Millie Shiells as players to watch, alongside the recruits.
Saffin, like Sewell, will also have to juggle Warrnambool Mermaids commitments with netball. The teen is a development player for the Big V side.
