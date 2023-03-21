The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Terang Mortlake recruit Scott Carlin eyes round one after winning NTFL flag with Waratah

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 21 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Koroit defender Jack O'Sullivan and Terang Mortlake recruit Scott Carlin celebrate Waratah's flag win. Picture supplied

A Terang Mortlake recruit will take the field in round one against Camperdown, just two-weeks after starring in an emotion-charged premiership win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.