The 2021 Warrnambool and District league J.A. Esam Medallist shared the field with a host of former AFL stars during the season, highlighted by a game against a Palmerston outfit which included Eddie Betts (Carlton and Adelaide), Neville Jetta (Melbourne) and Travis Varcoe (Geelong and Collingwood). He was also named in the league's representative squad in December alongside O'Sullivan.