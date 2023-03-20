The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Insider Racing: Jamie Kah, Annabel Neasham to attend 2023 charity fundraiser at Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel

By Tim Auld
Updated March 20 2023 - 10:40pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Kah and Annabel Neasham, pictured after the 2022 Champion Stakes, will attend a charity event in Woolsthorpe. Picture by Getty Images

LEADING Sydney trainer Annabel Neasham will join high-profile racing identities Jamie Kah and Michelle Payne for a charity fundraiser at Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel in May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.