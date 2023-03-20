Portland sprintcar driver Brock Hallett is eyeing a maiden track championship title following his triumph in the penultimate round of the series at Premier Speedway on Saturday.
Hallett finished ahead of V8 supercar ace Cam Waters and Tate Frost in the A-main to claim victory in his first start at Premier Speedway since clinching the 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in January.
The win, in tough conditions, saw Hallett jump Warrnambool driver Jamie Veal into second spot on the championship rankings ahead of the final round at Premier Speedway on Easter Sunday.
He trails leader Lachlan McHugh by six points.
Hallett said he was firmly focused on performing strongly in the final round, rather than getting too caught up in the title race.
"All we can do is try and win at Easter time, that's all we can really do," he said.
"If it falls our way, it falls our way, if it doesn't, well it doesn't.
"We'll just be trying to win at Easter and give ourselves as many points as possible.
"I kinda need to win and he (McHugh) needs to get fourth or something like that.
"It's definitely doable, don't get me wrong but he's a good competitor and unless he has a really bad night it's probably his really."
Hallett was pleased with his car's performance on Saturday in tough conditions.
"The track probably wasn't as good as what it was at the classic but it's always good to get a win, no matter what the track conditions are," he said.
"The car was really good. It was a different car from the classic car.
"It did everything it was meant to, it was really good.
"We obviously started the night with a fast time and then got pole in the shootout as well.
"So the car was plenty fast enough."
The Portland native's next assignment is the NSW titles at Eastern Creek Speedway on March 31 to April 1.
"(I'm) really excited to get back there," he said.
"I really like Eastern Creek and I don't think we've raced there since November because we got washed out in January when we were meant to race there."
