The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Mortlake footballer Annabelle Glossop opens up on GWV Rebels selection, knee injury

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
March 20 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I went to tackle someone and realised I struggled to get up. I started jogging and I sprinted and it started popping so I went off (the ground).

- Annabelle Glossop
Mortlake's Annabelle Glossop, who is part of the GWV Rebels 2023 under 18 squad, is eyeing a return to football next month.

First-year Greater Western Victoria Rebels talent Annabelle Glossop is hopeful a return to the football field next month will lead to a representative debut during the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.