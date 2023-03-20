I went to tackle someone and realised I struggled to get up. I started jogging and I sprinted and it started popping so I went off (the ground).- Annabelle Glossop
First-year Greater Western Victoria Rebels talent Annabelle Glossop is hopeful a return to the football field next month will lead to a representative debut during the season.
Glossop, 16, was one of eight south-west players named in GWV Rebels' under 18 team last month. However the Mortlake-based footballer admits making the team came as a surprise after sustaining a knee injury in the first of two trial matches with the Rebels.
"I was pretty excited," she said of her selection. "We were getting told on the Monday and I was actually at school. (Rebels coach) Sally (Riley) texted me and I said I was free to talk... I went into the MPA (multi-purpose area) and she told me and I was really surprised because I'd only played three quarters. That was good news to be at school with."
Glossop, who plays for Terang Mortlake in the Western Victoria Female Football League, explained a torn meniscus in her right knee in the trial match had required surgery.
"I went to tackle someone and realised I'd struggled to get up," she said. "I started jogging and I sprinted and it started popping so I went off (the ground)."
It was a disappointing outcome for the defender, who felt she had been playing well until then. Various return scenarios were presented, with Glossop, who is now rehabbing, confident of an April return.
"From my first physio appointment, it was originally meant to be three weeks out with a stretched LCL (lateral collateral ligament)," she said. "Then I got a MRI and my results came back with a tear in my meniscus. That was meant to be eight to 12 weeks. I went to another doctor and I was going to get a repair in it and it was then going to be five months. I went to the surgeon and they said they could do another surgery which would be a month out."
A second by-product of the injury saw Glossop miss Geelong Cricket Club's premier seconds grand final scheduled three weeks after her injury. The teen received a medal, named the 13th man for the decider while also running water, having cemented a spot in the team in the latter rounds of the season.
Glossop's selection with the GWV Rebels is one of perseverance, after missing selection for the V/Line Cup last year. She said her selection had provided a confidence-boost and had seen her fitness and skills improve through pre-season training sessions alone.
"Even if I didn't make it I knew that my skills would have gone up, as well as my fitness levels, for (local) league," she said.
Glossop attended pre-season camp this month alongside her new teammates, who have been supportive of her injury.
"Obviously there is the Ballarat group who know each other, but they really get around us Warrnambool and south-west and Horsham girls," she said. "Everyone's really supportive."
The Rebels play the first four rounds before a three-week break, with Glossop aiming to line-up for Terang-Mortlake, as well as with Woorndoo's netball side, during that time.
"Hopefully that gets my fitness up and just getting used to playing footy again," she said.
