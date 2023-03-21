The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Branxholme export Georgia Clarke delisted by Geelong after four years

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 21 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Clarke breaks away with the football during a match for Geelong. Picture by Getty Images

Branxholme export Georgia Clarke is on the lookout for a new AFLW home after being informed her contract would not be renewed next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.