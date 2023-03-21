Branxholme export Georgia Clarke is on the lookout for a new AFLW home after being informed her contract would not be renewed next season.
The 22-year-old, who played predominately as a forward and occasionally had stints down in defence during her 19 games at AFLW level in four seasons, was also a strong contributor in her matches at VFLW level.
The south-west product was part of the club's inaugural AFLW program after initially being drafted with pick number 24 in the 2018 AFLW draft.
Clarke, a former Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate, made her AFLW debut against the Western Bulldogs at the Whitten Oval in the 2019 season, kicking a goal as an 18-year-old.
Geelong head of AFLW and football pathways Brett Johnson said the much-liked figure had been the consummate professional during her time at the club, helping to establish the "foundations" of the women's football program.
"Georgia has been part of establishing the foundations of our AFLW program, and we will always be grateful for her contribution," he told the club's website.
"Georgia is a hard worker and has been a valued member of our squad, and has made her mark in history as one of our inaugural listed players.
"We know Georgia will embark on her next chapter with the same diligence she has shown in her time with our AFLW program."
