Warrnambool open co-coach Laura Peake believes a teen recruit can play a key role in their top side in 2023.
Meg Carlin crosses to the Blues from Koroit, fresh off of winning a division one flag with the Saints in 2022.
The goalie follows another former Saint in Isabella Baker in joining the Blues this past off-season.
The Warrnambool College student also has a connection to experienced Warrnambool goal attack Amy Wormald, the pair Big V teammates with Warrnambool Mermaids.
Peake said the club was thrilled to have Carlin, who played Hampden league under 17 representative netball in 2022, on-board at Reid Oval.
"Meg's a great asset for us," Peake said. "She'll play in open and she's had a fantastic pre-season.
"She's still got a lot of growing to do, she's still only young. She's got a lot of potential.
"Both on and off court she's a great person to have around the club."
Peake said Carlin and Wormald's basketball abilities were showing themselves on the netball court.
"The basketballers show a different character on-and-off the court, they bring some energy to the game," she said. "They have a real understanding of each other and their movements."
The Blues will also welcome Sarah Cowling back into the line-up in 2023, after the mid-courter missed part of the 2022 season with pregnancy. Peake said Cowling, the team's 2022 co-captain, brought strong leadership on court and was great to have back around the team.
Peake, who joined Raewyn Poumako as Warrnambool co-coach for 2023, said the squad had enjoyed a positive pre-season, with key focuses on the cultural and mental side of netball.
Warrnambool travels to Portland for round one on April 1.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
