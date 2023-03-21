The Standard
Warrnambool add Meg Carlin to 2023 open netball squad

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
March 21 2023 - 1:50pm
Meg Carlin, pictured in Hampden league's representative bottle green, has joined Warrnambool from Koroit.

Warrnambool open co-coach Laura Peake believes a teen recruit can play a key role in their top side in 2023.

