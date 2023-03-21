The Standard
Terang's Ryley Hutchins earns VFL contract with Geelong Cats

By Meg Saultry
Updated March 21 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 11:30am
Terang Mortlake's Ryley Hutchins has earned a spot with Geelong's VFL team for 2023. Picture by Arj Giese

Ryley Hutchins is hoping his first VFL contract is the start of a strong state league career.

