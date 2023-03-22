The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Former South Rover Lena Wright to play for Dennington in 2023 Warrnambool and District league

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 22 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lena Wright will play for Dennington this season. Picture by Anthony Brady

Dennington has bolstered its attack for the upcoming Warrnambool and District league season, with one of the competition's finest sharp-shooters signing for the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.