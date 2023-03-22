Dennington has bolstered its attack for the upcoming Warrnambool and District league season, with one of the competition's finest sharp-shooters signing for the club.
Lena Wright has joined the Dogs from South Rovers, fresh from a stellar year in which she won the league's peer-voted Most Valuable Player and earned team of the year honours.
Wright said she was "pretty keen for the year" with the Dogs, who finished eighth last season.
"I'm actually really keen to see how it's going to be," she said.
"All the girls work really well together.
"We've got a few players that can play a few different positions."
The former Lion admitted she wasn't planning on playing this year before close friend Donna Chatfield convinced her to play at Dennington.
"A really close family friend (Chatfield), I used to live with her and she's looked out for me a lot. She just reached out to me and encouraged me to keep going," she said.
"I just thought, you know may as well.
"I just had a bit going on but like Donna said I've got to keep myself out there."
Wright spoke highly of her time with her former club.
"I loved it, I love the girls there and Kylie, she was a really big support," she said.
Dennington coach Sue Fleming was thrilled to have Wright on board for the season.
"She's such an agile player and gives us another goaling option which we really were restricted to the two last year," she said.
"So we're pretty excited to have that flexibility.
"She's just slotted in really well and gets along really well with the girls."
The Dogs will be without Bonnie Williamson (work commitments) and Hannah Rose (pregnant) this season.
Dennington begins its campaign at home on Saturday, April 1 against Timboon Demons.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
