B-double tanker catches fire on Glenelg Highway

Quick-working firefighters have quelled a B-double tanker fire.
The tanker caught fire on the Glenelg Highway near Tarrington and a CFA spokesman said authorities were alerted to the blaze on Friday afternoon before 5pm.
Eight CFA units responded.
"They have responded to a tanker fire on the Glenelg Highway, with flames coming from the undercarriage," he said.
"The B-double is carrying resin. The fire spread and a small amount of grass also caught fire.
"It could have been bad, but the firefighters got onto it quick."
Hamilton, Grange, Strathkellar, Tarrington and Bainbridge CFA units attended.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.