The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

B-double tanker catches fire on Glenelg Highway

Rachael Houlihan
By Rachael Houlihan
Updated March 17 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
B-double tanker catches fire on Glenelg Highway

Quick-working firefighters have quelled a B-double tanker fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachael Houlihan

Rachael Houlihan

Journalist

Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.