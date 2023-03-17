The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Koroit Kindergarten hit by cyber attack but private info not compromised, says council

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 17 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South-west kindergarten hit by cyber attack

A south-west council says private information wasn't compromised in a cyber attack at a kindergarten earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.