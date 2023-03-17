South-west kindergarten hit by cyber attack

A south-west council says private information wasn't compromised in a cyber attack at a kindergarten earlier this month.
Koroit Kindergarten was involved in a cyber-security incident event on March 3, Moyne Shire Council confirmed on Friday.
A statement from the council's chief executive officer Brett Davis said an unauthorised third party gained remote access to an electronic device at the kindergarten, which stores enrolment information of children, for about ten minutes.
"Once identified, council IT staff attended the kindergarten, isolated IT systems and collected all devices on site while waiting for advice from the Australian Cyber Security Centre - Cyber Incident Response Service," the statement said.
"Further analysis of all devices on-site has confirmed no information was downloaded or transferred to external parties. Despite this council is obligated to make a formal report and has done so."
A formal notification has been made to the Victorian Information Commissioner and Department of Education and Training, the statement said.
"Families have been notified of the incident and a full briefing has been provided to Councillors and the Audit and Risk Committee," Mr Davis said.
"Immediate actions following the incident have been to install further security features on all devices and staff will undergo refresher training in cyber-security procedures."
Mr Davis said the council would now work with relevant bodies to complete a full review of the incident and would implement any recommendations made by the Cyber Incident Response Service, Office of the Victorian Information Commissioner and Department of Education and Training.
"Council takes cyber security and the protection of data seriously, we are committed to full compliance with our obligations under the Privacy and Data Protection Act 2014," he said.
"Prior to this incident work was already underway to strengthen systems, policies, procedures and staff training given the changing way cyber-criminals are attempting to access data. This work is ongoing and will now incorporate any recommendations from the review of this incident."
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
