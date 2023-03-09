The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former Warrnambool City Council service worker admits fraud charges

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 9 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former service coordinator admits fraudulent use of council bank card.

A woman who illegally claimed more than $40,000 in Centrelink benefits has now admitted to concocting claims for disadvantaged families and buying herself goods with a council bank card.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.