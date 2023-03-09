A woman who illegally claimed more than $40,000 in Centrelink benefits has now admitted to concocting claims for disadvantaged families and buying herself goods with a council bank card.
Mellisa Jane Robinson, then 36, was the former manager of Warrnambool City Council's parenting and children's service and was entrusted with the use of a council bank card to buy items for disadvantaged clients.
In 2021 she used the card to buy herself accommodation in Melbourne, household items including a bike, vacuum, freezer, air-fryer, barbecue and a service for a vehicle.
The service included new tyres.
She also concocted fake client stories to obtain funding from Brophy Family and Youth Services, which she used to purchase food and fuel vouchers.
The items totalled $4448.90.
Robinson pleaded guilty to deception-related offences in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on March 9.
The court heard the offending breached a good behaviour bond Robinson was placed on in 2019 after she illegally claimed more than $40,000 in Centrelink benefits.
Robinson's offending was uncovered in June 2021 when an iPad she purchased for $1606 four months earlier was unable to be located.
When questioned by the council, she falsely claimed the iPad was given to people who were no longer clients at the time of the purchase.
Robinson then brought the iPad to work, stating she found it in a cupboard, but it was revealed it had actually been at her home.
She resigned on June 18, 2021.
Further investigations then uncovered the fraudulent credit card purchases.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said to say Robinson's behaviour was disgraceful was "to put it mildly".
"It's stealing funds that are to go to the most vulnerable by someone who purports to care about the most vulnerable," he said.
He said the offending breached the good behaviour bond Robinson was placed on for the offending against the federal government.
Mr Lethbridge said Robinson would likely return to court to be re-sentenced for that offending.
He said that meant it was important to ensure there was no double jeopardy - meaning she should not be prosecuted twice for the same crime.
Mr Lethbridge said there were two factors in Robinson's favour - her guilty plea and the fact the $4448 worth of goods was a "relatively modest amount".
Robinson was convicted and placed on an 18-month community correction order with 240 hours of unpaid community work.
Mr Lethbridge said if the woman breached that order or offended again, she would be immediately jailed for four months.
Police prosecutor Carolyn Howe had submitted a jail sentence was within range, stating Robinson had again taken money used to support the most vulnerable for her own personal gain.
But Victoria Legal Aid senior lawyer Natasha Jayasuriya said Robinson had misappropriated funds at a time when she was under extreme pressure.
She said her client made poor decisions between 2018 and 2021 and "she dug herself a deeper and deeper hole".
Ms Jayasuriya said at the time of the offending Robinson was the victim of significant violence but Ms Howe questioned the timing of that submission, claiming there was no reference to abuse at the time of the offender's police interview.
Robinson was ordered to repay the $4448.90.
