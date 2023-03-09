A new CBD precinct and government, library and digital hub for Hamilton are all one step closer after Southern Grampians Shire Council purchased two new buildings to the tune of $1.8 million.
The former Presbyterian Church at 121 Brown Street - which is subject to a heritage overlay and cannot be demolished - and Toyworld at 92 Lonsdale Street have been acquired by the council, adding to the land already purchased at 90 Lonsdale Street in order to deliver an innovative precinct at the heart of the city.
Mayor David Robertson said the latest development was a major move towards realising the council's "vibrant" vision.
"Council's purchase of these properties ... supports the broader council vision for the development of a vibrant and connected civic precinct in the Hamilton CBD," he said.
"The 2020 Hamilton CBD Activation Master Plan reflects council and community aspirations to rejuvenate the CBD, linking it through to Lonsdale Street and Melville Oval, activating our laneways and public spaces for residents and visitors to enjoy.
"Our vision is for the CBD to become a community hub, highlighted with a civic square, public art, signage and greenspaces, with easy walking and cycling.
"The larger footprint enabled by the purchase of these premises will allow us to meet the objectives to relocate the Hamilton library, establish a shared government hub and an all-new digital hub into one location activating and rejuvenating the CBD.
"Furthermore, this supports the redevelopment of the Hamilton Art Gallery on the existing site, which we endorsed at council in November last year."
IN OTHER NEWS
Trish Munro, the former owner of both buildings, said the timing was right for both sales.
"We are pleased that the former Free Presbyterian Church and the Toyworld building on Lonsdale Street will now become part of the plans and future vision of the arts precinct," she said.
"Our vision for Toyworld will continue to develop and grow as we continue to trade from the current location at this time, until our future plans for our family business are realised."
Cr Robertson said once drafted, the council would release the development designs for the project for community exhibition.
"Council is very excited to continue to progress works on this precinct," he said.
"It presents a myriad of opportunities for residents and visitors alike and promises to truly transform the Hamilton CBD."
