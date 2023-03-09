The Standard
Hamilton CBD Activation Master Plan one step closer after council purchases two buildings

By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 10 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 9:25am
Hamilton's CBD upgrade is one step closer after the council purchased two buildings.

A new CBD precinct and government, library and digital hub for Hamilton are all one step closer after Southern Grampians Shire Council purchased two new buildings to the tune of $1.8 million.

