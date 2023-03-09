Man who reported fake 'bloodshed and trauma' to Triple-0 learns fate

The Standard
Warrnambool man who made hoax Triple-0 calls learns fate

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 10:30am
A Warrnambool man who made hoax calls to Triple-0, triggering multi-agency emergency responses at a time when resources were scarce, won't spend a day in jail.

