Corangamite Shire Council staff turnover rate declines in 'good result'

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 10 2023 - 11:24am, first published 10:00am
Corangamite Shire Council's half-yearly staff turnover rate has declined for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Fewer staff are resigning from Corangamite Shire Council than its neighbouring south-west local government area, with its half-yearly turnover rate returning to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

