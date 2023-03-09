Fewer staff are resigning from Corangamite Shire Council than its neighbouring south-west local government area, with its half-yearly turnover rate returning to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
A six-month government-mandated council performance review revealed the council finished 2022 with a turnover rate of 4.1 per cent of staff, less than half the result across the same six-month period the previous year and well below the expected range of five to 20 per cent.
Staff turnover is calculated using the number of permanent staff resignations and terminations divided by the average number of permanent staff for the financial year.
It was the first time the half-yearly turnover rate had declined year-on-year since the pandemic began, with prior years impacted by the Working for Victoria program which had significant fixed-term employment contracts.
That partly caused the turnover rate to steadily rise since 2019, from 2.2 per cent to 7.3 per cent in 2020 before reaching a peak of 9.5 per cent in 2021.
IN OTHER NEWS
Corangamite Shire Council acting chief executive officer Michael Tudball said it was a "really good result".
"To be at 4.1 per cent turnover half-way through the reporting year is a really good result, however we do expect this to rise to our average turnover by the end of June," he said.
"We are hoping the workforce continues to settle and are focused on the challenges we face recruiting essential staff to meet demand in childcare, planning and IT.
"Corangamite Shire works hard to build a positive culture between staff, councillors and our communities, and we aim to be an employer of choice in the south-west."
He said the annual turnover of permanent staff at the shire had averaged below 10 per cent across the past five years.
It comes as neighbouring Moyne Shire Council flagged its growing turnover rate as an increasing problem during its monthly meeting in February.
In the final six months of 2022, more than 15 per cent of staff had resigned.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.