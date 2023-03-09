A 115-year-old church in Macarthur is up for grabs, with the "unique" opportunity already attracting plenty of interstate interest.
The historic Christ Church at 30 High Street is a 1908 federation-era building on a 2802 square-metre block once home to an earlier church dating back to 1872.
Owned by The Christ Church Anglican Church, Macarthur, the building is part of the Parish of Port Fairy and the Diocese of Ballarat.
It has been listed for sale for an expected $220,000 to $240,000.
Charles Stewart real estate agent Leeson White said the "unique" listing with residential potential had attracted multiple prospective buyers after just five days on the market.
"We've had good interest from all over, interstate as well as local interest," he said.
"It's very well-maintained and preserved. You've got the church, then next door to that you have the hall and supper room with an open fireplace, timber floor.
"Everything inside the church will be taken out so it'll be a shell of the building which the purchaser has the option to convert into a residential property, with council approval of course."
The property will be open for inspection on Saturday at 1pm.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
