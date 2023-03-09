The Standard
Community working together to knit and crochet 5000 shamrocks for the Koroit Irish Festival

By Lillian Altman
Updated March 9 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 12:30pm
Rita Cassar and Loretta Gurnett are among those helping knit and crochet 5000 clovers, as part of a shamrock-a-thon, for the Koroit Irish Festival. Picture by Anthony Brady

South-west residents are getting into the community spirit to knit and crochet 5000 shamrocks to paint Koroit a shade of green for the upcoming Irish festival.

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

