South-west residents are getting into the community spirit to knit and crochet 5000 shamrocks to paint Koroit a shade of green for the upcoming Irish festival.
The Koroit Country Women's Association is leading the shamrock-a-thon sessions which will see the craft works displayed in the lead up and during the Koroit Irish Festival, which runs from April 28 to 30.
Koroit CWA co-chairwoman Loretta Gurnett said the shamrocks would be "springing up in random places".
"A lot of the towns do poppy displays (for Anzac Day), which would have been nice to do poppies too," she said.
"But I thought as a point of difference because it's so close to the Koroit Irish Festival it would be nice to have a bit of whimsy around town for the shopfronts to have shamrocks."
It's a huge leap from Ms Gurnett's 2022 project, which saw her make 100 shamrocks that were sold at the festival for a gold coin donation.
Koroit Irish Festival president Adele MacDonald said the project was a creative way for the town to come together.
"It's creating so much excitement and shows how much the festival brings the town together and how much ownership everyone in town has of it," Ms MacDonald said.
At least 30 people from the Warrnambool district have put their hands up to be involved in the project.
Anyone interested in taking part and knitting shamrocks can head to the Koroit Irish Festival website.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
