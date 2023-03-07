The Standard
Underground storage to help fix flooding issue in Warrnambool's Japan Street

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 8 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 9:30am
Sudden downpours in January 2021 flooded properties in Japan Street.

A large water storage would be built under the footpath in Warrnambool's Japan Street as part of construction works to help address a flooding issue when works get under way mid-year.

