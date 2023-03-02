The Standard
Home/News/Local News

The Western Victoria Livestock Exchange had a turnover of about 12,000 head for February

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 3 2023 - 11:03am, first published March 2 2023 - 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mortlake store cattle sale on Thursday had something for everyone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.