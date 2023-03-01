The Standard
Walkers urged to step out with a mate in Warrnambool to help find a cure for myeloma

By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 2 2023 - 2:03pm, first published March 1 2023 - 1:30pm
Walkers pound the pavement in the hope that each dollar raised puts them a step closer to a cure.

When walkers step out with a mate for the myeloma fundraising walk in Warrnambool on Sunday, organisers hope they will eclipse last year's efforts.

