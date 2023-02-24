GREATER Western Victoria Rebels will make a long-awaited return to Warrnambool in 2023.
The Coates Talent League - formerly NAB League - draw includes an under 18 boys' fixture at Reid Oval on Sunday, July 30.
It will be the first time since 2014, when the condition of the ground came under scrutiny, that the statewide competition has scheduled a match in the city.
A multi-million dollar upgrade has paved the way for the competition - used as a pathway to AFL ranks - to return to the area with the Rebels to play Geelong Falcons from 12pm.
Rebels talent manager Brooke Brown said the club was thrilled with the result.
"I am so excited to be bringing (talent league) football to Warrnambool - finally," she said.
"We'll be able to bring all of the leagues in, the coaches who want to come in on the Sunday."
Brown said it would be a special moment for the Rebels' south-west contingent.
"It is so exciting for those boys to play in front of their families and friends and not have to get on the bus or get into cars and travel a couple of hours to the game," she said.
"We have a busload of players who come in from Warrnambool and right across the south-west (to training in Ballarat) and for those boys to have the opportunity to play on their home deck, I am hoping they'll be excited."
The Coates Talent League fixture follows a successful AFLW game between Essendon and Geelong being played at the Albert Park-based venue in October last year.
The Rebels boys' squad had two more trial matches on Friday night with the final team to be announced next week.
Their season starts on Saturday, March 25 against Bendigo Pioneers at Ballarat's MARS Stadium.
Brown said the club was rapt to see former Rebel White White sign with VFL club Carlton.
"Will is nothing short of an outstanding character and we're pumped as a program for those boys who didn't get drafted but are now able to play their football at a high level," she said.
