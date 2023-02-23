A love for developing players has seen an experienced defender take on a new role at Kolora-Noorat.
Jeremy Larcombe, in his second year at the Warrnambool and District league club, has stepped into an assistant coaching role under senior coach Nick Bourke.
He was previously a line coach at former club Leopold in the Geelong Football League.
"When I finished (playing) at Leopold in 2017, I jumped in as line coach for two-or-three years," Larcombe, 36, said. "It's always something I've been interested in so I jumped at the opportunity (at Kolora-Noorat), just because I love developing people and passing my knowledge onto them and seeing if I can help them out."
The full-back is coming off a successful first season at the Power, and first in four seasons, after initially retiring in 2017. It culminated in a league team of the year selection for Larcombe.
"When Nick approached me (to return) I thought I had something left to give," he said. "The first year was really good. The club's a great place, good people, good to be around.
"Getting back into the swing of things last year, I was sort of testing the waters.
"It was a good thing to finish the season off on (team of the year). I snuck in there somehow which was nice.
"The body's holding up pretty well so far."
For the Geelong-based Larcombe, the ultimate goal this year is making the grand final. He said there was plenty of "fire in the belly" after the Power fell three points short in their preliminary final against Panmure.
Larcombe said the hope was to go one step further this season and ruffle "a few feathers".
"We've put things in place to help us improve throughout the year," Larcombe said.
"It starts on the track, the numbers have been really good, there is a few structural things, we've got a few new recruits.
"Ben Moloney being one of them - he'll be good through the midfield for us."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
