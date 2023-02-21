The Standard

Warrnambool's Ian Wright and Gordon McLeod inducted into Vic Country Cricket League Hall of Fame

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated February 22 2023 - 8:15pm, first published February 21 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian 'Lefty' Wright and Gordon McLeod (inset) have been inducted into the VCCL Hall of Fame. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero and Sean McKenna

Walking alongside Ian Wright, you only need to venture through the gates at Reid Oval to see the indelible mark 'Lefty' made on the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.