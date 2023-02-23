This week's game against Allansford-Panmure is crucial, with two wins from their two final games guaranteeing either team their spot in the top six. Two wins would see Nestles finish as high as second, as would a win and loss if other results go their way. The Factory are unlikely to fall out of the six even with two losses due to a superior net run rate and all four teams on a 6-7-4 record playing each other at least once.