It's been one of the more even Warrnambool and District Cricket Association seasons for some time, with finals spots still up for grabs with two home-and-away rounds to go.
Final landing spots are anyone's guess as teams as high as third remain in danger of falling out of the top six. From now on every game is like a final - so play on.
Final two opponents: Merrivale, North Warrnambool Eels.
The reigning premiers have already locked up the minor premiership, sitting three wins ahead of second place. A top two finish guarantees Creek a direct route to the semis on March 18.
Final two opponents: Allansford-Panmure, Merrivale
This week's game against Allansford-Panmure is crucial, with two wins from their two final games guaranteeing either team their spot in the top six. Two wins would see Nestles finish as high as second, as would a win and loss if other results go their way. The Factory are unlikely to fall out of the six even with two losses due to a superior net run rate and all four teams on a 6-7-4 record playing each other at least once.
Final two opponents: Nestles, Port Fairy
The Gators are the highest-run scorers in the competition with 1650 but have the lowest net run rate in the top six. As mentioned above, Saturday's meeting against Nestles is critical to where the Gators finish, with two wins lifting them as high as second.
Mixed results likely keep the Gators in the six but two losses may prove costly if four through seven win at least one match and net run rate comes into play.
Final two opponents: Mortlake, Brierly-Christ Church
Here is where things get interesting, with teams ranked fourth through seventh all playing each other at least once, with two teams certain of mixed results. Dennington, who missed finals in 2021/22, is in the mix to get back to the post-season.
Two wins could get the Dogs as high as three, as would a win and loss if other results go their way. Back-to-back losses threaten their chance at finals.
Final two opponents: Port Fairy, Northern Raiders
The Panthers have struggled to replicate their early season form, and as such fallen back within the pack.
If West Warrnambool can account for Port Fairy this weekend, it sets up mouth-watering final round match-up against fellow finals contenders Northern Raiders. The Panthers' results will mean a similar fate as Dennington.
Final two opponents: Dennington, Wesley Yambuk
Mortlake is aiming to play finals in its first season in the WDCA after crossing from South West Cricket.
Like West Warrnambool they started strongly but fell back into the pack with costly losses. A win against Dennington this week moves Mortlake up to fourth or fifth and gives them a better shot of staying in the top six, with Northern Raiders' results threatening their finals chance the most.
Final two opponents: Wesley Yambuk, West Warrnambool
The Raiders - who won last year's division two title - are in the hunt for finals in their maiden division one campaign.
Like teams fourth through six, two wins likely guarantee the Raiders a finals spot while other results come into play if the Raiders drop one or both games.
The Tigers are two wins outside the top six with two matches to go, but three points adjustments have proven costly as the Tigers can't make up the points required to push for a spot in the top six.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
