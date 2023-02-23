NEW Terang Mortlake coach Sharni Moloney says a plan to up-skill its netballers will pay long-term rewards.
The first-year mentor has taken charge of an open netball squad which finished ninth out of 10 teams in 2022.
Gradual improvement with the aim of becoming a consistent finals contender is the Bloods' goal.
Moloney, who turns 27 next week, said the club's 40-player squad was working diligently ahead of its Hampden league season-opener on Saturday, April 1.
Players have taken part in Terang District Netball Association-run pre-season matches against Hampden rival Camperdown and Warrnambool and District league clubs Nirranda, which is coming off an undefeated season, and Kolora-Noorat.
"In general we want to be more competitive," Moloney said.
"I think making finals would be amazing but I don't want to get my hopes up as well.
"We've come from second on the bottom so I think any improvement from there would be great."
Moloney, who has returned to her home club, said having one squad would help "develop all of our levels not just open".
She believes players have bought into the plan.
"We're working from the ground up - getting our juniors to senior training and all training as one playing group so we're all on the same page and getting the same exposure to great drills and great ideas," she said.
"The coaches are working collectively to ensure we're getting the best out of everyone.
"Typically a lot of teams can be working with just their team and breaking off whereas I think we're trying to be a bit more holistic in thinking 'we're all one club'.
"We're trying to up-skill everyone and hopefully with that we can develop and down the track it's more beneficial for years to come."
The Bloods, who will be without Maddie Solly this season, have welcomed Hollie Castledine from Warrnambool and District league club Timboon Demons.
Castledine was the Demons' captain in 2022 and adds leadership to the Terang Mortlake team.
"She typically at Timboon played defence so she'll play defence or a midcourt role," Moloney said.
"She's super excited to be with us which is nice."
Moloney said the Bloods' playing list was "lush with goalies" which means they would play with an attacking mindset which would fuel belief.
Terang Mortlake starts its 2023 season against Camperdown at Terang Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 1.
The following weekend is the Easter bye.
