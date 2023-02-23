The Standard

Terang Mortlake coach Sharni Moloney wants netball team to develop in season 2023

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated February 23 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eboni Knights is one of Terang Mortlake's scoring options. File picture

NEW Terang Mortlake coach Sharni Moloney says a plan to up-skill its netballers will pay long-term rewards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.