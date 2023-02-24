SOUTH Warrnambool export Marcus Herbert believes he's ready to earn more opportunities in the VFL.
The midfielder made nine appearances for Geelong in 2022 and feels well-equipped to build on the promising campaign.
Herbert, 20, was one of the VFL-listed Cats to feature in the club's AFL scratch match against Hawthorn on Thursday.
He's also taken part in an AFL intra-club contest and trained alongside the reigning premiers throughout pre-season.
They're eye-openers the contested ball winner hopes will help elevate his own game.
"It's good to get those experiences in as well just to see how professional those guys are about it," he said.
In the intra-club game, played a week ago, Herbert's opponents were Brownlow Medallist Patrick Dangerfield, All-Australian small forward Tyson Stengle and two-time club best and fairest Mark Blicavs.
"It's good fun matching up on those guys," he said.
"With Blicavs it's almost impossible trying to defend him because he's ruck and the next minute he's playing onball.
"You just don't really know what to expect with a bloke like that."
Herbert is feeling fit and confident ahead of his third season on the Cats' list.
"(My goal) is just to play some consistent footy, hopefully in the VFL and hopefully I can keep getting selected week to week," he said.
"But because the AFL boys are so healthy at the moment, it will be pretty hard and Geelong is at the top of the ladder."
Working hard to improve all facets of his game is something Herbert believes will allow him to reach his goal.
"There's always room for improvement with kicking skills, aerobically and quickness," he said.
"We have a few new S and Cs (strength and conditioning staff) putting us through our paces at training."
The former Greater Western Victoria Rebels player said Geelong had assembled a strong state league side with Fraser Marris (South Warrnambool) and Ryley Hutchins (Terang Mortlake) still under consideration.
"It's a pretty new side that's been put together with a new coach (Mark Corrigan)," he said.
"We should hold our own this season and I'm looking forward to it."
Herbert is aligned to Geelong league club Leopold and played in its losing grand final side to St Mary's in 2022.
His older brother Liam, who is completing basketball training with an NBL1 club in Geelong, also plays for Leopold as does ex-Warrnambool line-breaker Mitch Burgess, who is training with VFL club Werribee.
Burgess though is recovering from a fractured list.
The VFL season starts on Friday, March 24 with Geelong playing Carlton - a team which features South Warrnambool's Archie Stevens and Will White and Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott - at Ikon Park.
