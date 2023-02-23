The Standard
Parents launch petition over 'uninviting' Port Fairy playground

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated February 23 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 11:55am
The Martins Point playground was specifically renovated to become an inclusive space, but many local parents aren't happy with the new equipment. Picture file

Port Fairy parents have launched a petition to vent their displeasure at the renovation of a local playground.

