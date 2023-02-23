Port Fairy parents have launched a petition to vent their displeasure at the renovation of a local playground.
The playground at Martins Point reopened in November 2021 after a $183,000 rebuild, designed specifically to be an "inclusive" space.
A key piece of equipment was the $65,000 Liberty Swing, engineered to accommodate people in wheelchairs and help them get equal enjoyment from the playground.
But scores of parents have started complaining the playground doesn't contain any challenging equipment for older children.
Local parent Lisa Ryan started a petition on February 22 to pressure the Moyne Shire Council to take action, which had garnered more than 100 signatures in less than a day.
"Port Fairy has now had over 12 months of the new Martins Point Playground," Ms Ryan said in the petition.
"My family and other local families feel it leaves much to the imagination, leaving us feeling very disappointed with the new playground and the lack of opportunities it offers for local and visiting children... the only demographic it is well suited to are those under the age of 2."
A redeveloped playground at Warrnambool's Lake Pertobe stoked controversy late last year for being too challenging in the opinion of many parents. But Ms Ryan said the Port Fairy playground lacked the equipment to push children to take "positive risks, which is vital for their development".
"For such a family-friendly town, not only for locals but for tourists, the playground does not offer a welcoming and enjoyable environment," she said.
"Many local families now avoid the playground due to a lack of enjoyment and interaction and are now using alternative play areas."
The other petitioners told similar stories, saying their four or five-year-old kids were no longer interested in the Martin's Point equipment.
"I truly believe it was better pre-refurbished," one said.
"Port Fairy playgrounds are disappointing... Portland and Warrnambool have fabulous playgrounds, they are an asset to (the) community and the economy," said another.
Moyne Shire Council was contacted for comment.
Earlier in February the council announced it had hired a landscape architect to develop a playground strategy for Port Fairy.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
