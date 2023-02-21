The zoning allows for so much flexibility and it's a prominent corner site.- Danny Harris
The site that has been the home of Warrnambool's Salvation Army for almost half a decade is on the market.
An expressions of interest period for the church and offices in Lava Street will begin on Thursday.
Harris and Wood agent Danny Harris said the property, which boasted about 4000-square-metres, was expected to fetch between $1.8 and $2 million.
Mr Harris said the site was zoned as Commercial 1, which meant it would be perfect for a number of future uses, including a retail operation, offices, accommodation or residential properties.
"The zoning allows for so much flexibility and it's a prominent corner site," Mr Harris said.
"These are features that will appeal to a broad audience."
Salvation Army Warrnambool Major Brett Allchin said the site was being sold because the organisation was preparing to move to its new purpose-built headquarters on Mortlake Road.
Mr Allchin said the Salvation Army purchased the site for $150,000 from the Congregationalist Church (which is now part of the Uniting Church) in 1976.
"We previously had our church building further east down Lava Street," Mr Allchin said.
He said progress was going well on the new headquarters.
"The framing and the roofing of the building is now completed and we will soon see walls," Mr Allchin said.
"The building area in total may not be larger than our current facilities, but the space will better serve the current needs of the community.
"The land area is substantially larger, granting us greater opportunities in assisting those who need hope."
Mr Allchin said the new headquarters was expected to open in September.
It is being built at the city's former indoor tennis centre.
Mr Allchin said it was hoped the new premises would become a community hub, with plans for a cafe and spaces where people could congregate.
"We're looking at it as an opportunity to extend what we do for the community of Warrnambool," Mr Allchin said.
"We're designing the building to allow for maximum community involvement."
It will comprise a main worship room, a multipurpose room and youth hall, a parents' room, play area, kitchen, servery and storage rooms, a staff lunchroom and office and interview rooms.
Mr Allchin said the organisation outgrew its Lava Street base.
Expressions of interest for the Lava Street property will close on Wednesday, March 22.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
