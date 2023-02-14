The Standard
Two vehicles have crashed on highway in Mortlake while attempting to avoid koalas

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated February 15 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 8:51am
Emergency services attended a two vehicle crash at Connewarren Lane in Mortlake. Picture by LIllian Altman

THREE people, including an infant, were transported to hospital for observation after a two vehicle crash in Mortlake on February 15.

