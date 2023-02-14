THREE people, including an infant, were transported to hospital for observation after a two vehicle crash in Mortlake on February 15.
The incident happened at Connewarren Lane about 8.35am.
Mortlake police Senior Constable Adrian Dolmond said both cars were travelling south on Connewarren Lane.
"The white car at the front has slowed down because there were koalas crossing on the road," Senior Constable Dolmond said.
"The silver SUV has come up behind, seen them slow down, tried to take evasive action and hit the back driver's side corner of the other vehicle.
"It looks like the SUV has flipped once."
Senior Constable Dolmond said there was a female and child in the silver car and a male in the white car.
He said police would continue their inquiries into the cause of the crash.
Police were assisted by three Country Fire Authority units.
Anyone who witnessed the crash can notify Senior Constable Adrian Dolmond at Mortlake police station on 5599 2501.
