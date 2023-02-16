If you've been storing what could only be termed as an 'amazing jumper', in the back of your cupboard - it might be time to bring it out.
Racing identities and south-west residents have been asked to join the Warrnambool Racing Club's tongue-in-cheek marketing campaign ahead of this year's May Racing Carnival.
Club marketing and sponsorships manager Luke Aggett said it made sense for the event, which attracted the 'greatest jumpers' to extend this reach.
In addition to the talented jumps jockeys, organisers hope to see social media and the track filled with a sea of "amazing jumpers".
Mr Aggett said the campaign was a fun way to appeal to a younger demographic and keep the event at front of mind.
"We were talking about the pilgrimage to Warrnambool for the event and it will probably be rainy and windy and people will need a jumper," he said.
Mr Aggett said a number of racing identities, including Gai Waterhouse and Rick McIntosh, had been sent jumpers that would probably be found in the cupboards of the characters from the classic Australian show Kath and Kim.
The club is in the process of designing a jumper ahead of the carnival, but in the meantime people are encouraged to don their favourite jumper and promote the event on their social media with the hashtag #amazingjumpers
