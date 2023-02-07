Boom south-west fast bowling prospect Milly Illingworth is in line for her Victorian debut after being named in the state squad for the Women's National Cricket League clashes in Melbourne this week.
If selected, the uncontracted teenager will cap off an extraordinary rise to the elite level.
The 17-year-old, who plays her cricket with Essendon Maribyrnong Park in Premier cricket and her community cricket with Heytesbury Rebels in South West Cricket, recently returned from South Africa where she turned heads with her explosive pace for Australia in the Under 19 Twenty20 World Cup.
The speedster was a talking point throughout the tournament, particularly with her ability to generate pace off the spicy South African decks, snaring four wickets at an average of 20.25.
The Victorian side will miss a host of names for the two clashes against Western Australia on Wednesday and Friday at the Junction Oval including Meg Lanning, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland and Mortlake export Georgia Wareham due to the Women's World Cup.
It opens up the possibility for the Emmanuel College student to make her debut in what looms as a youthful Victorian side, who sit in fifth place on the ladder with three wins from eight matches.
Both matches will be livestreamed on Kayo Sports from 10am on Wednesday and Friday.
Squad:Nicole Faltum (c); Tiana Atkinson; Sam Bates; Lucy Cripps; Sophie Day; Tess Flintoff; Ella Hayward; Olivia Henry; Milly Illingworth; Rhys McKenna; Jas Nevins; Rhiann O'Donnell; Una Raymond-Hoey; Sophie Reid.
