Port Campbell's under-23, under-19 boat crews to represent Victoria at Australian Surf Rowers League Open

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated February 6 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
The under 23 boat crew, Rockets, is one of two Port Campbell teams competing in the ASRL Open on Friday.

Port Campbell boat captain Andrew Vogels says boasting two of the eight crews representing Victoria at this week's Australian Surf Rowers League Open illustrates the depth in its ranks.

