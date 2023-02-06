Port Campbell boat captain Andrew Vogels says boasting two of the eight crews representing Victoria at this week's Australian Surf Rowers League Open illustrates the depth in its ranks.
Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club's under 23 boys (Rockets) and under 19 boys (Subsonic) boat crews will represent Victoria at the ASRL Open in Wollongong on Friday.
Among the under 23 rowers are Ben Matthews, Cam McKenzie, Mitch Gristede and Charlie Trotter, while Jack Matthews, Dan Ryan, Lenny Copeland and Will Banks make up the under 19 Subsonic crew.
Rockets sweep Gary Askew said his crew, who had won the past two Victorian under 23 titles, would aim to improve on its semi final showing from last year's ASRL Open.
"We've been together for a few years now... the results over the last few years have been promising," Askew said. "We've put a lot more training in this year. Last year was all about learning and the experience. This year, knowing what it's all about... hopefully we get the rewards."
Vogels, who sweeps for Subsonic, said the open would be good experience for his under 19 crew in what was their first appearance.
The two crews enjoyed strong results at last month's Victorian Surf Rowers League Open in Anglesea.
The under 23 boys won their division, while Subsonic tied for first place in the under 19s with fellow Port Campbell crew Stingrays.
In other results, Port Campbell's under 19 girls (Pixies) claimed silver, with the team also heading to Wollongong this weekend alongside the club's reserve women (Cowgirls) to compete in a regular competition featuring more than 300 crews.
Vogels said Port Campbell's junior development was a point of pride for the club.
"It's the only senior competition we have, surf boats," he said. "We're already looking at the next lot of junior crews who will come through.
"We try keep a program where we have lots of juniors coming up through the system. It's a way we keep our junior members active and fit."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
