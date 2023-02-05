Susan Atherton and Macey Kane finished second and third overall in the total series aggregate.
It was the second time Ebenwaldner has won the series overall and says she is delighted to take it out.
"I'm very happy, as a masters swimmer it's great to be competitive against the younger athletes and also the men as well," she said.
"I'm appreciating the fact that getting older doesn't mean you become less competitive or slower, and particularly if you're female."
She said conditions were at times challenging on the open water.
"This one was different again. There was quite a big swell from halfway and difficult to see the boys so we went a bit off track," she said.
"There was some big waves so it sort of pushed us in very quickly, so it was a bit rough going at the start but the second half was a lot of fun."
Talented Warrnambool teenager Jude De Silva-Smith, meanwhile, was crowned as the overall male winner of the series following his second win of the series on Sunday.
De Silva-Smith also won the Portland leg of the series.
"I'm pretty stoked considering its one of my first ever series I've been in," he said of being crowned overall winner.
"It's pretty special knowing I have the ability to do that."
With fellow Warrnambool swimmer Sebastian Christie-Crane hot on his heels, the 14-year-old clinched the win and series to cap off an impressive summer of open water racing.
Christie-Crane, who won the Warrnambool leg of the series, finished second overall in the series with the super consistent Thomas Spafford finishing third.
