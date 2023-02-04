Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome says his first-ever Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic "didn't disappoint" and would consider returning to the iconic event.
Froome, 37, was a late entry for the 265.9km road race, with his inclusion announced on Friday to much fanfare.
Incredibly Froome arrived at the start line a mere nine minutes before the gun.
"It's been a fantastic well-organised event," Froome told The Standard. "I came here for a big day out and it didn't disappoint.
"It was a fantastic training exercise for me. It was a really full-on day on the bike and I'm glad I came out."
Froome, who congratulated eventual winner Tristan Saunders, rode as an individual to finish 12th with a time of 7:05.31.
He said it was different experience riding solo compared to within a team.
"It almost takes me back to my under-23 days," he said.
Froome thanked organisers for making a donation to his charity Safari Simbaz - a cycling project based in his home country, Kenya.
"It's a project helping kids from difficult backgrounds get into cycling and basically have a second chance at life through the bike," he said. "The project is in it's very early stages and we're hoping to build great things with them."
Froome, who won his first Tour de France in 2013 before completing a three-peat from 2015-2017, currently rides for UCI World-Team Israel-Premier Tech.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
