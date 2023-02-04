The Standard
Chris Froome finishes 12th in 2023 Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic, praises running of event

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated February 4 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 6:20pm
Chris Froome speaks with media after contesting the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cylcing Classic. Picture by Anthony Brady

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome says his first-ever Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic "didn't disappoint" and would consider returning to the iconic event.

