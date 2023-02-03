The Standard
Chris Froome to contest 2023 Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic

By Matt Hughes
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 1:45pm
Chris Froome will ride in the 2023 Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic. Picture by Getty Images

One of the most high-profile cyclists in the world has agreed last-minute to compete in Saturday's Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic.

